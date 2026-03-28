A simple kitchen mix-up has now spiralled into a full-blown internet sensation. The result is nothing short of a hilariously unexpected "confused chocolate curry." The bizarre episode came to light after a Reddit user shared how her friend accidentally transformed a regular sabzi into this unusual dish. Posted in the community r/PataHaiAajKyaHua, the story reveals how the culinary confusion quietly played out over an entire week. Setting the scene, she wrote, "So here's what happened. My friend cooks dinner every night, but she's always on a video call with her boyfriend, completely lost in love and not in the kitchen."





As it turns out, the distracted cook had been unknowingly adding a chocolate-based drink powder instead of garam masala while preparing meals - and this wasn't a one-time slip. The mix-up continued for days, subtly altering the taste of the sabzi each time. What makes the story even funnier is how long it went unnoticed. While the group sensed something was off, describing the food as oddly sweet, they brushed it aside, assuming it was due to one of the ingredients. As the user put it, they "blamed it on mood, destiny, or maybe a culinary experiment gone wrong."





Curiosity about the persistent sweetness of the sabzi finally led to the discovery that her friend had been adding Bournvita instead of garam masala for an entire week. She humorously wrapped up the post by writing, "At this point, we're not sure if we were eating dinner or a confused chocolate curry sponsored by emotional distraction. Honestly, if Bournvita ever launches a 'Masala Edition,' we're already their loyal customers."

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The incident of turning meals into a "chocolate curry" amused foodies, who were quick to react to it. One person, relating closely to the mix-up, commented, "Once my sister, who was living in a PG, added tea leaves instead of mustard seeds while making aloo gobi."





Another user shared, "That's the best thing I've read this week. I genuinely laughed out loud. Who knew being lost in love could literally sweeten food?"





One foodie, however, was more curious about the sabzi's flavour and asked, "But honestly, how did it taste? Did you like it or not? Would you eat it again?"





"Next week, Horlicks!" one person joked.





Many others humorously remarked on how Bournvita from their childhood days had made an unexpected return to the kitchen.





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What started as a cooking blunder became a sweet memory - have you ever faced a kitchen mix-up this unforgettable?