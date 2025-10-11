If there is one thing that unites people across India, it is food. From street-side chaats to home-cooked thalis, every region has its own flavours and stories. Among the many dishes that have won hearts over generations, few are as simple yet beloved as the humble idli. Soft, fluffy and perfectly paired with chutney and sambar, idlis have been a breakfast staple and comfort food for millions across the country.





Google decided to pay a fun and tasty tribute to this South Indian classic. On October 11, the search engine's homepage features a colourful animated Doodle where the word ‘Google' is cleverly spelled out using none other than idli, sambar, and chutney.





Aso Read:From Rs 5 Street Side Idli To Rs 5000 Gold Idli - Bengaluru Vlogger Rates Taste Of All Idlis

This Doodle is not just about fun; it is a nod to how deeply idli is embedded in Indian culture. These soft rice cakes have been around for centuries and are known not just for their taste but also for being healthy and easy to digest. Steamed to perfection, idlis are usually enjoyed with coconut chutney, tomato chutney and a bowl of spicy sambar.





One look at today's Google Doodle and your heart starts craving idlis? Do not worry – we have got you covered.

Here Are Tasty Idli Recipes You Can Try Right In Your Own Kitchen:

1. Kanchipuram idli





Kanchipuram idli is a spiced-up version of the regular idli. It has a mild tempering of pepper, ginger and curry leaves. The batter is slightly different too, giving it a soft texture with a hint of spice. Click here for the recipe.





2. Stuffed palak idli





This one is a fun twist on the classic. Idlis are stuffed with a flavorful spinach (palak) filling. It is a simple way to sneak in some greens while enjoying idlis. Recipe here.

3. Mix vegetable idli





Tiny bits of different vegetables are mixed into the batter. Every bite is soft, fluffy and packed with little bursts of veggie goodness. Want the recipe? Click here.





4. Andhra style guntur idli





This idli hails from the spicy kitchens of Andhra. It is small, soft, and usually served with fiery chutneys. A little heat, a lot of flavour – perfect for those who love a spicy kick in their morning meal. Detailed recipe here.





5. Soya idli

It is a protein-packed version of the traditional idli. Made with soya, it is perfect for gym-goers. Get the recipe by clicking here.