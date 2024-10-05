The record-breaking feats documented by Guinness World Records (GWR) never fail to entertain us. From creating giant ice creams to eating the spiciest chillies, such achievements often leave us baffled. Recently, another food-related record showcasing a crack-proof experiment with eggs has caught the attention of social media users. GWR recently shared a video on Instagram featuring this unique feat, where an egg was tied to a parachute and dropped from a height to test whether it would crack open. In the clip, a group of men from the US carefully placed the egg inside a protective shell made from straws and paper cushions. They then carried the entire setup while standing on a climber that took them to a significant height.

Next, the men launched the egg into the air using a small parachute, and it successfully landed on the ground without breaking. Once they descended, they carefully removed the egg from the protective shell, showcasing it to the camera to demonstrate that it had survived the launch from such a height intact. To further prove that the experiment used a real egg and not a plastic one, one of the men threw the egg onto the floor, causing it to crack open. The video's caption read, “Greatest height to drop a protected egg without breaking 25.3 m (82 ft 1.43 in) by Matthew Ma, Charlie Gawthrop, Jeffrey Wang, Derrick Wood and Breckin Shefflerwood US.”

Also Read:This Bangladeshi Woman Set A World Record By Eating 37 Rice Grains Using Chopsticks

As per the GWR website, the experiment was performed in West Chester, USA, on August 18, 2024. Ahead of their official attempt, the team used a drone to practise and test their design multiple times.





This is not the first time we stumbled upon such incredible egg-related GWR experiments. Previously, Gregory Da Silva from West Africa balanced 735 eggs on his hat and left us amazed. It took almost three days to achieve the extraordinary result. Click here to know more.





Before that, Christopher Sander from the United States managed to crack open 18 eggs with just one hand and that too in 30 seconds. He aced the task with complete perfection. Read on to know more.