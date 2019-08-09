Raksha Bandhan 2019: Try Making These Instant Stuffed Bread Gulab Jamuns At Home (Watch)

The upcoming festival of raksha bandhan is all set to be celebrated all across India.

Highlights Surprise your loved one with these stuffed bread gulab jamuns this Rakhi

You don't need elaborate ingredients to make this Indian dessert at home

Coat the bread gulab jamuns with desiccated coconut to add flavours

The festive season is upon us and no festive occasion is deemed complete without a hearty dose of sweets and desserts. The upcoming festival of raksha bandhan is all set to be celebrated all across India. Various Indian khoya-based mithais are doing rounds in the market, but one must be careful while purchasing a batch of these as they might be adulterated with sub-standard food ingredients. Better still, you can always prepare sweets in the comforts of your kitchen to celebrate the festival of rakhi with your loved ones. How about some stuffed bread gulab jamuns?! Fret not; you don't require elaborate ingredients to make this Indian dessert at home.



The recipe of these delicious Gulab Jamuns is shared by famous YouTube chef Alpa Modi on her channel 'Something's Cooking With Alpa'. In this recipe, Alpa has used white bread slices to prepare this delectable dessert and then stuffed it with chopped almonds and pistachios. The bread balls are then deep-fried to golden brown and dipped in a dense chashni (sugar syrup).



What adds to the already incredible flavours of bread gulab jamuns is the coating of desiccated coconut.





Pro Tip: While soaking the fried bread balls in the sugar syrup, allow them to stay in the chashni mix for a while so that the gulab jamuns soften well.



Watch: How To Make Instant Bread Gulab Jamun At Home This Raksha Bandhan:











Happy Raksha Bandhan 2019!









