Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Date, Significance, Customs And Foods To Celebrate

Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Here's all you need to know about the festival.

Highlights Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020 is being celebrated on 30th November

This year is the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev

Here's how to celebrate the festival and what to eat

Gurupurab or Guru Nanak Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the first among ten Sikh gurus and the founder of the Sikh religion. The festival is of special significance to the Sikh community and is one of the most eagerly awaited occasions of the year. The year 2020 marks the 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. Gurudwaras across the world are decked up with lights to celebrate the festival, as people exchange greetings and gather to pray together and show their reverence to Guru Nanak Dev.





Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Date And Time

Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on Monday, 30th November in the year 2020. The festive celebrations start late at night on 29th.





Purnima Tithi Begins - 12:47 PM on Nov 29, 2020

Purnima Tithi Ends - 02:59 PM on Nov 30, 2020

(Source: drikpanchang.com)





Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020: Significance And History Of The Festival

Guru Nanak Dev was born in the year 1469 in Nankana Sahib. He was the founder of Sikhism, which is why his birth was considered nothing short of a divine miracle. His birth anniversary coincides with Kartik Purnima as per the Hindu calendar.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is a day to remember and revisit the teachings of the Guru. One of the primary principles was the belief in one God, also known as 'Ek Onkar' and submission to the will of God, or 'Waheguru'. The detailed teachings can be found in the holy book of Sikhism, Guru Granth Sahib.





Promoted

How Is Guru Nanak Jayanti Celebrated: Guru Purab Celebrations 2020

As per traditions, there is a 48-hour long reading of the Guru Granth Sahib held in Gurudwaras. This is also known as Akhand Path, which begins two days prior to the festival. On the day of Guru Purab, there is a procession by devotees in the early hours of the morning, known as Nagar Kirtan. The holy book Guru Granth Sahib is decked up in a palanquin and leads the Kirtan along with five sentinels guarding it known as Panj Pyare. Prayers are sung in praise of the Guru, and music accompanies the procession.





Guru Nanak Jayanti: Foods To Eat On The Festival

On Guru Nanak Jayanti day, it is customary to eat the community lunch or 'Langar' served in Gurudwaras. The food that is cooked is completely vegetarian and specially prepared in the communal kitchen by volunteers - an indication of the Sikh philosophy of serving others selflessly. The satiating food that is served in Langar usually includes Roti, Rice, Dal, vegetables along with Chaach or Lassi. The sweet and comforting Kada Prasada made with coarse wheat, sugar and ghee is also an integral part of the Langar fare. Here's an easy Kada Prasada recipe you can make at home.





Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2020!