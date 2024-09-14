Indian restaurants are making waves on the global food scene, proving that their talent goes way beyond Indian cuisine. They are blending local traditions with international flavours, showing that they can easily compete with the best in the world. Recently, Pizzeria da Susy in Gurgaon earned the 86th spot in the 100 best pizzerias for 2024. This list was presented by Italy-based media organisation, 50 Top Pizza in an award ceremony held in Naples on September 4, 2024. Reportedly, each pizzeria undergoes a comprehensive review to earn a spot on the list. Nearly 1,000 inspectors evaluate each pizzeria anonymously, assessing food quality, service, wine selection, decor and ambience.





Chef Susanna Di Cosimo, who leads the kitchen at Pizzeria da Susy, emphasizes their commitment to traditional pizza-making. "We use a gas and wood-fired oven and our dough is crafted from imported Molino Caputo flour, which goes through a slow fermentation process at a controlled temperature," Chef Susy explains. Pizzeria da Susy's menu features a wide range of pizzas - from classics like Margherita and Quattro Formaggi to unique creations like spinach, pumpkin sauce, smoked salmon, beetroot, nuts, and 'nduja.





However, this is not the first time that da Susy has gained recognition for its pizzas. Back in March, the Gurugram-based establishment earned the 13th position on the 50 best pizzerias in Asia Pacific for 2024. At the time, the official website of the rankings page wrote, "This venue today offers a true glimpse of Neapolitan gastronomic tradition. On the menu, you'll find a few appetizers of good quality and pizzas. There's a selection of toppings ranging from classic to slightly more creative."





As for the global pizzeria ranking, the first position was bagged by Una Pizza Napoletana located in New York, USA. The second rank was earned by Diego Vitagliano Pizzeria and I Masanielli - Francesco Martucci, both based in Naples. And the third rank was awarded to Tokyo-established The Pizza Bar on 38th.