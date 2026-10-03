Sunita Agarwal remained a homemaker for years and found joy in cooking for her family. She often prepared meals and homemade sweets that her friends and relatives found delicious. Her business journey started with something very simple” she wanted better sweets for her children.





The 62-year-old sometimes bought sweets from shops but was not happy with their quality. So, she decided to make them at home. Her homemade treats soon became popular among the people around her. As more people appreciated her cooking, Sunita began thinking about turning her passion into something bigger. She wondered if the food she made for her family could also become a business.





That small idea slowly turned into a new venture. In 2022, she started Kitchen and Gupshup (K&G) with besan barfi, gond barfi, masala channa daal and Mathris.

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At first, Sunita sold her homemade products only in Guwahati. She and her family spent the next few years serving local customers and slowly building trust, according to The Better India report. The good response from customers gave them confidence to grow the business further. During this period, Sunita's son Rajvardhan decided to leave his job and join the family business.





He said, “I left my job, and we were figuring out what was to be done. That's when my mom said, ‘Let's make this bigger'.” He then decided to learn more about sweets and the methods used by others across India. During these trips, he also searched and hired halwais from Rajasthan and Haryana.





According to Rajvardhan, “My mom was different from many of them. My mom makes with hands, pure ghee, no artificial flavours.”

Sunita Agarwal likes to plan everything in advance. When an order arrives, she sets a timeline, arranges the ingredients and prepares the work schedule. Before the sweets are packed, she makes sure their quality is good.





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K&G currently has eight team members, among whom four handle operations and marketing and four work in the kitchen.





In 2026, the family expanded Kitchen and Gupshup by making products available on their website and Amazon. At present, K&G earns between Rs 2 and 2.5 Lakh every month.