For many Indians living abroad, Haldiram's is more than just a food brand; it's a taste of home. Now, the iconic Indian snacks and sweets company has opened its first-ever store in the UK at Leicester Square, London, and the response has been massive.





The opening quickly turned into a major attraction, with long queues of people, mostly from the Indian community, waiting outside to enjoy their favourite dishes and snacks.





A viral video shows excited customers lining up to buy popular items such as bhujia, chole bhature and traditional Indian sweets. The crowd was so large that it became a talking point on social media, with one user joking that almost every Indian in London had made the same weekend plan.

Also Read: Haldiram's To Open Its First UK Restaurant This Summer In London, What's On The Menu





Taking to Instagram, the individual wrote, “POV: Haldiram's first ever outlet in London and every Indian here had the same weekend plan. The crowd, the excitement, the long queues, all for Haldiram's first outlet in London. Would you stand in this queue?”

Here is how the internet reacted to the post:





A user wrote, “Chole Bhature madness.” Another one added, “Must go there.”





“Need it worldwide,” echoed a few. Someone recommended, “Guys, go for Khatta Meetha by Haldiram's.”





A person joked, “Line mein khade rehne ka trend London tak pahunch gaya. [The trend of standing in the queue has now reached London.]”





“Man, the profit collected must be insane,” read a comment.





Although Haldiram's opened its first overseas factory in the UK in 2016 and its products have been available in several supermarkets for years, this is the brand's first official store in London.