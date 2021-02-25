Chickpea is a very versatile kitchen ingredient

There are only a few cuisines as rich, wide and diverse as Indian. You take any vegetable and it would have at least 25 famous preparations, and about 15 less popular ones. India is also the land that loves its legumes. From rajma, to cholia, masoor to matki- there are several such legumes that are prepared in a myriad ways across the nation, but the way we have embraced chickpea as a part of our life needs a separate chronicle of its own. Chickpea is possibly one of the most versatile legumes we know of, and we our range of chickpea curries is proof. From Punjab's chole bhature to Kerala's kadala curry, if you call yourself a fan of chickpeas, you are in for a treat.





Here we have complied five of our favourite chickpea curries of all times. While the list is not exhaustive in any manner, it is every bit indulgent. Read on.





Here Are 5 Chickpea (Chana) Curries Of India You Shouldn't Miss:





1. Ragda





This Maharashtrain curry is a street-food sensation. Ragda is a yellow-coloured, fiery chickpea curry that is served with a stuffed aloo tikki also known as patties in Maharashtra. It is very easy to make provided you have the right masalas at your disposal. Click here for the recipe.





2. Kadala Curry

Kadala curry is a delicacy hailing from Kerala. Made with black chickpeas in a soothing stew-like consistency, Kadala curry is often paired with puttu, a rice dish that comes in a tumbler-like shape. Puttu and kadala curry is a popular high-protein, South Indian breakfast you should try soon. Click here for the recipe.





Kadala curry is made with black chickpeas





3. Ghugni





This spicy chickpea delicacy is famous across East India. In Bengal, it is served with juicy chunks of mutton, in parts of UP people like to relish it with chopped onions. The street food is so wholesome on its own that it doesn't even require any bread or accompaniment. You can click here for the recipe.





4. Chole Bhature





You saw this coming, didn't you? Chole Bhature is a combination dish that involves an enticing chickpea preparation made with boiled white chickpeas tossed in a rustic pool of masalas, and a pillowy-bread called bhatura. This Punjabi breakfast is incomplete without chilli pickle and a tall glass of lassi. Click here for the recipe.





Chole bhature is a popular Punjabi dish





5. Chana Madra





This recipe will whisk you away to hills. Chana madra is a comforting pahadi recipe that can be prepared in no time. Made with goodness of Kabuli Chana, yogurt, turmeric and raisins, this tempting treat goes best with rice or roti. You can find the full recipe here.





Try these recipes today and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







