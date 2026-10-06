KFC is a popular fast-food restaurant chain known for its crispy fried chicken. The American food brand operates in around 150 countries and territories worldwide, including India. However, a unique "KFC" near Ahmedabad serves only vegetarian food.





Sharing the light-hearted wordplay on X, industrialist Harsh Goenka wrote, "KFC food court where only vegetarian food is available! Only in Ahmedabad."





On closer inspection, the picture appears to show a food court on a highway named Krishna Food Court (KFC). The large signboard also features an image of Lord Krishna. Below the main board, one can spot the names of food outlets operating in the food court, including T-Time, Bombay Pav Bhaji, and Krishna Inn.







The light-hearted post led to a range of reactions from other X users.





Continuing the wordplay, one user turned KFC's Zinger burger into a "Zignesh burger".





One remarked, "Enlightened companies think global, act local." Another noted, "It's good that the actual KFC has not objected to using KFC."





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One joked, "KFC without the chicken? Ahmedabad has rewritten the rulebook!"





Another comment read, "KFC - Krishna Food Court. Peak Ahmedabad entrepreneurship. Colonel Sanders would be confused, but Kanha is happy."





Several users pointed out that the said Krishna Food Court is located on the Shamlaji-Ahmedabad Highway near Himmatnagar, Gujarat.





According to Google Reviews, the food court offers a wide variety of vegetarian options from popular outlets, along with ample free parking. Reviews also highlight the convenient EV charging stations and clean washrooms. Some reviewers, however, mention that the food can be overpriced.