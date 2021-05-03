While most of us can gain a few kilograms in a jiffy, losing weight can be an uphill task. And it is not any easier for our favourite actors and actresses. In fact, most celebrities have a lot riding on their physical appearance and may need to gain or lose a few kilograms within short intervals for a work requirement. This can be an extremely tedious task and actor Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor's latest picture reinforces this truth. In his new Instagram stories, the actor shared a photo of him looking up the calorie count of mango on the Internet. On his search bar, you can see the words: "How many calories in one mango". Along with the screenshot, he wrote, "This is me every ten minutes on a fat loss program." Well, we can relate.





The actor, who sticks to a strict workout regime and diet, does not shy away from expressing his love for food. Recently, the 30-year-old shared a photo of himself binging on some yummy ice cream. Explaining that he was waiting to get his hands on the dessert, he wrote, " When I get back to the city after wrapping this film I'm hitting up the ice cream parlour and rocking pastel colours for sure... what a vibe."

The actor, in fact, has saved a highlight of all his food-related Instagram stories on his account. In one such video, the actor can be seen enjoying some smoked corn on the beach. Along with the image, he wrote, "It is the simple things in life."

While he also enjoys a good old burger, the 'Mirzya' actor is all for home-cooked meals. He uploaded a photo of some brown rice with chicken breast that looked delicious. He later added some potatoes and lentil curry (dal) to ensure that the meal was not too dry.





He also shared that he enjoys a good steak with some eggs on the side. Along with an image of his meal, he wrote, "Eggs, steak, rice. Can't go wrong." We can't help but agree.





Tell us what you think of Harsh Varrddhan Kapoor's favourite meals in the comment section below.