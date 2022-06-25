From sweating it out in the gym to picking healthy eating habits, fashion designer Masaba Gupta is an inspiration to many. And, she makes a point to share tips with her fans on Instagram. We all agree that a toned and fit body doesn't come easy. And, no one knows it better than Masaba. Her latest Instagram Stories is proof. The designer has opened up about her latest food sacrifice. No, she wasn't talking about slices of pizza or a portion of french fries. She is talking about two cubes of chocolate. “The sacrifices (having to eat 2 pieces instead of 4),” the fashion designer captioned the photo, featuring two cubes of chocolate placed on the side of a plate.





(Also Read: Revealed! Masaba Gupta Shares Her Diet And Healthy Indulgences; Take Notes)





Take a look:

Well if you are wondering why even those two slices? Let us tell you chocolates after all aren't unhealthy. While gorging on chocolates is not recommended, including them mindfully in your diet can have a series of health benefits.





(Also Read: Masaba Gupta Begins Her 'Health Resolution' With This Delicious Meal; See Pic)