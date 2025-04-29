There's no direct connection between sneakers and cooking, isn't it? But recently, Russian designer Alexander Osipov, who goes by the pseudonym Canyaon, made an unexpected collaboration with the popular American restaurant brand Frank by Basta. It features a pair of sneakers that can be used to grill meat. No, we are not kidding. In a video shared on Instagram, Canyaon presented viewers with this unbelievable feat: preparing a burger on the sneakers. The shoes, equipped with a built-in mini-grill platform, allow customers to cook food on the go.





The clip shows a person switching on the built-in stove, positioned on the sneaker's toe cap. Once the gas is lit, he places a mini pan on top. A sufficient quantity of oil is poured into it. Next, on a small wooden chopping board, the man slices tomatoes, pickles and cabbage. He slathers a fresh bun into the oil-laden pan and sautes onions in the cookware. In the final step, the man garnishes the onions with a pinch of salt. And voila! A tasty burger is ready to be savoured. The side note read, “cooking sneakers”. How cool is that?

Watch the full video below:

The internet was quick to react to the post.





“Did your toes feel toasty?” wondered a user jokingly.





“This is the most unnecessary gig I have ever seen on this app lmaoooo,” confessed another.





“He lowkey cooked,” noted one person.





An individual wanted to know whether “the board and knife come with” the pair of sneakers.





A flabbergasted remark read, “Did I just watch this dude cooking a Krabby Patty with his sneakers?”





Here's what this user had to say: “Wow, I need to up my sneaker game.”





Check out this hilariously apt comment: “Bro does not walk into restaurants, Bro is a walking restaurant.”





So far, the video has garnered more than 7.8 million views.





What are your thoughts on this invention? Let us know in the comments below!