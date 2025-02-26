Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's Herath celebration was all things indulgent. For those unaware, Herath, also known as Nigh of Hara, is an auspicious festival observed by Kashmiri Pandits. On this special day, devotees celebrate the union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. Kunal Kemmu, being a Kashmiri Pandit embraced the traditions with his family. On Tuesday (February 25), Soha shared a video on her Instagram Stories, teasing foodies with a delectable platter featuring Herath-special food items. Arranged on a plate was a generous portion of rice served with paneer gravy, Nadru (lotus stem) and Kashmiri khatte baingan. The menu also comprised Alle yakhni aka lauki in yogurt and haak which is a kind of spinach grown in Kashmir Valley. Achar and sliced muli (radish) completed the lip-smacking thali. Chef courtesy: Kunal's mother Jyoti Kemmu. Soha's side note read, “What a meal. (red heart emoji). Herath Mubarak.”

Soha Ali Khan is a foodie by choice. Previously, she offered fans a glimpse into her delicious South Indian indulgence. The home-cooked meal was served traditionally in a quintessential banana leaf. Soha's drool-worthy escapade included idiyappam, rice mixed with a drumstick curry and what appeared to be pachadi — a dry drumstick dish. That's not all. Soha also relished two different types of pickles, coupled with a white vegetable gravy dish. Her caption said, "Now you see it…"





Last year, Soha Ali Khan had us drooling and craving after she posted pictures of her gastronomical outing on the occasion of Eid. Of course, there was biryani (a big kadhai) served with raita, alongside mouthwatering curries and greens. The appetising spread was curated by Soha's friend and director Samar Iqbal Shaikh. The actress expressed her gratitude to the chef for making her Eid memorable. She wrote, "Thank you for the Eid spread Samar Iqbal Shaikh - hearts and stomachs are both filled to bursting." We get it Soha, we do.

Soha Ali Khan's epicurean adventures are a celebration of rich flavours and culture. Agreed?