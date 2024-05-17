Soha Ali Khan's foodie indulgence, time and again, leaves us craving some yummilicious goodies. The actress has a penchant for home-cooked meals and her social media perfectly documents that. Well, Soha is back with yet another drool-worthy escapade and this time she has South Indian dishes on her menu. Soha on Thursday dropped a collage on her Instagram Stories. It included two pictures—one showing the entire feast and the other a glimpse of the moment after Soha finished her meal. It turns out that the typical South Indian meal was served to her in a traditional style, on a banana leaf. We can see idiyappam kept next to some rice mixed with a drumstick curry dish. The picture also shows what looks like pachadi, a dry drumstick dish, two different types of pickles and a white vegetable gravy dish. The header on the first picture reads, “Now you see it…” Soha definitely loved her meal, as she finished it all completely and wrote, “Now you don't,” underneath.

Also Read: "Busy Log, Baatein + Khana": Soha Ali Khan Had A Wholesome Sunday Outing

Next up, Soha Ali Khan also gave us a glance at her “late night snack”. What was she eating? A crispy and flavourful makhana chaat. The picture shows a half-eaten bowl carrying spiced makhana, prepared with chopped tomatoes, onions and coriander leaves.

If Soha Ali Khan's indulgence as left you drooling, here are a few South Indian Dishes that you can try at your home.

5 South Indian Recipes For You To Make At Home:

1. Pineapple Pachadi:

Pachadi is basically a chutney that you prepare by tempering it with lots of spices. In just 40 minutes you can relish this pineapple chutney that will honestly make your meal a bit more delicious. Take a look at the recipe here.

2. Tomato Pachadi:

Here is another variety of pachadi that will end up being your ultimate favourite. In just 20 minutes you can add a zesty burst to your meal with this amazing recipe. Click here for the recipe.

3. Idiyappam:

Idiyappam is basically noodles made of rice flour. This is a staple in any South Indian household and it is preferred during breakfast. Here is your recipe.

4. Avial curry:

This is a lip-smacking vegetable gravy dish that is definitely a must-try. You can prepare it using yam, ash gourd, drumsticks and coconut. Check out the recipe here.

5. Vendakkai Thenga Curry:

If you love South Indian cuisine then this will be your new favourite. Prepared using okra and coconut, this is a bomb of flavours. Click here for the recipe.



