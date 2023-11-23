When it comes to top-notch soft drinks, there's no denying that Coca-Cola takes the crown. Whether it's the zesty Fanta, the citrusy Limca, the refreshing Thumbs Up, or the timeless classic Coke, every teetotaler has a soft corner for these beverages. And let's not forget the fruity delights - Maaza and Minute Maid Pulpy Orange. Catering to diverse tastes, the company even offers options for health-conscious individuals with Diet Coke and Coca-Cola Zero Sugar. Now, expanding its horizons, the beverage company is gearing up to launch a new segment of ready-to-drink tea beverages, demonstrating its commitment to satisfying every thirst out there.

As per news agency PTI, Coca-Cola India has revealed its strategic move into the ready-to-drink tea beverages domain with the launch of 'Honest Tea.' This brand falls under the umbrella of Honest, a subsidiary operating under the Coca-Cola Company. The organic green tea used in this innovative product will be sourced from the Makaibari Tea Estate owned by Luxmi Tea Co Private Ltd in Kolkata.

This collaboration was solidified through the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two entities at the Bengal Global Business Summit (BGBS). With the objective of expanding the spectrum of beverage choices for consumers, Coca-Cola India & Southwest Asia is introducing iced green tea in Lemon-Tulsi and Mango variants