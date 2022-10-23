No one can stop Anushka Sharma from trying mouth-watering food items. At least that's what her latest social media updates tell us. The actress is currently in Kolkata, busy shooting for her upcoming film Chakda Xpress, a sports biopic based on the life of India cricketer Jhulan Goswami. But the foodie in her is making sure that she gets the feel of the city. After all, when the capital of West Bengal is so popular for its vibrant cuisine, it's difficult to imagine that Anushka is staying there and not relishing the local dishes. The actress has shared a snap of her latest indulgence. It includes one of the most beloved Bengali food combo - ghugni and pauruti [bread]. Take a look:

Anushka Sharma's latest food indulgence was this classic Kolkata indulgence!

And, the platter screams delicious from miles away. We could also spot a flatbread that resembles dosa, on her platter. Sharing the picture of her yummy plate on Instagram Stories, she wrote, “Ghugni and bread from the Maidan canteen.” She also added the hashtag “It's So Kolkata.” If you are craving ghugni, we have a recipe to help you.

Before this, Anushka Sharma devoured Kolkata's famous jhalmuri. She shared a video of a vendor preparing the mouth-watering delight with a whole lot of quintessential ingredients. For the caption, she stated, “Chakda Xpress Kolkata schedule.” After that, Anushka also enjoyed some fresh guava, a tangy treat, to the fullest. “Jhalmuri and amrood. Who wants to be on my diet plan?” she mentioned in her story.

If you also wish to try some Bengali snacks, these recipes should be on your checklist. What did you think of Anushka Sharma's food indulgences? Tell us in the comments.