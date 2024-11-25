Triptii Dimri is a through-and-through gastronome. Her food updates on social media often catch the attention of fans. On Sunday, she once again embarked on a culinary outing. The actress dropped a picture on her Instagram Stories where she was seen relishing a scrumptious South Indian thali. Known for its flavourful mix of spices, tanginess and sweetness, South Indian meals enjoy a separate fanbase. Needless to mention, Triptii is one of them. In the snap, she holds a plate filled with tantalising dishes comprising crispy vada, lemon rice, sambar, rasam and papads. Along with the post, Triptii wrote, “Me 5 hours into the Diet.” We get you Triptii, we do.

Watch Triptii Dimri's story below:

Before that, Triptii Dimri shared her langar experience at a Gurdwara. She was accompanied by some friends and her rumoured partner Sam Merchant. She soaked in the spiritual vibes of the place and seemed to enjoy the serenity. In one of the photos posted on Instagram, Triptii clicked a picture of kadha prasad, holding the sweet dish in her palm against a blurred background of a holy shrine. Kadah prasad is a type of halwa that is made of sugar, ghee and whole wheat. That's not all. Triptii also treated her tastebuds to dal chawal, roti, gobi ki sabzi and gulab jamun. Read all about it here.

Previously, Triptii Dimri explored the local delicacies of Rajasthan. The occasion? She was promoting her film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. And when in Rajasthan, you just cannot miss out on their tasty cuisine. Triptii followed her heart and indulged in the goodness of a variety of items from a local restaurant. Although she did not post any pictures of the food, the actress shared the menu on her Instagram Stories and the dishes mentioned on it were simply mouthwatering. There were rotis, for Rs 20, dal bati thali for Rs 120, and kadai paneer for Rs 160. Other items were lasooni chutney, aloo jeera, dal utter kadai, murgh masala and Chaudhary Special Vegetables. Click here for the full story.

We eagerly wait for more food-related posts from Triptii Dimri.