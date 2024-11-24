Fans, Bhumi Pednekar has shared a new page from her food diaries. Her latest Instagram entry talks about an array of scrumptious foods she indulged in during her recent trip to Goa and Bengaluru. The post began with the actress licking her fingers while posing with a canvas painting behind her that showed the same gesture. In another slide, Bhumi was seen looking through a cafe's window while holding a dessert plate. It appeared to be a croissant topped with powdered sugar and pistachios pieces. In the picture that follows, we see her enjoying what looked to be a Goan thali, featuring red rice, curry, dal , fried fish, a local sabzi and more.

When in Bengaluru, she was seen indulging in a wholesome meal served in the traditional style on a banana leaf. We can spot a portion of rice, red chutney, sambar dal, sabzi, and some curry. We can also spot a plate of a fried appetiser, papad and a tall glass of buttermilk (chaas). Alongside it, her note read, “Last few days were sparkles (emoji). I ate the best food, explored a new city, did things I love and met some amazing people.” She also hashtagged the post with words such as “Gratitude”, “Goa”, “Bengaluru”, and “Sunday”.

A day back, when Bhumi Pednekar had visited the Bengaluru restaurant, she took to her Instagram stories and posted a photo with a note that read, "If I ever move to Bengaluru, it will only be for this meal." She even tagged the restaurant's location, which is Nagarjuna restaurant, and her happiness while diving into the meal was clearly shown on her face. Read on to know more.

Bhumi Pednekar never misses any chance to show off her food dens. When she was jetting off Delhi earlier, she revealed her "compulsory food pit stop" there. She shared a photo of her meal at Carnatic Cafe at Indira Gandhi International Airport which featured crunchy, paper-thin dosa served with sambar and two types of chutneys. She wrote, "Compulsory food pit stop before I fly out from Delhi. Carnatic Cafe." Click here to read the full story.





