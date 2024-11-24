Masaba Gupta loves to share updates, big and small, about her love for food. From carousel posts detailing her daily diet to candid sneak peeks at her favourite desserts, Masaba has revealed many aspects of her foodie side on Instagram. One of her latest Insta stories caught our attention because it featured a beloved condiment: green (hari) chutney. Its key ingredients usually include mint leaves (pudina) and coriander leaves (dhaniya), which give the chutney its lovely freshness and amazing colour. Green chillies (hari mirch) are added to give it a spicy kick. Hari chutney has several varieties across the country and every household's recipe may differ slightly from the other. Masaba also decided to give her own twist to this treat and chose a unique ingredient to do so. Any guesses about what she used? Since this fruit is in season now, it seems that Masaba decided to take advantage of its flavour and texture by adding it to the chutney. We are talking about guava (also known as "peru").

The star shared a photo of a bowl of green chutney and captioned it, "Guava and hari mirch chutney has been made [Drooling emoji]. This is now a food page [Smiley emoji]." Take a look below:

Before this, Masaba had posted about one of her staple breakfast dishes: a porridge made with a range of nourishing ingredients. The wholesome bowl contained oats, melon, sunflower and pumpkin seeds powder, dry-roasted khus powder and almond milk, the star revealed. Click here to read the full article.

