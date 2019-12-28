High-Sugar Diet May Lead To Poor Sperm Quality In Men; Says Study

High-sugar diet may cause infertility in men.

Past few years have seen a rise in the cases of Infertility. Apart from internal causal factors, our modern lifestyle is to be blamed. Present-day diets involve a lot of consumption of unhealthy foods, packaged foods and added sugars. These foods affect the reproductive system of not just women but men as well. In fact, if the findings of a recent study are to be believed, a diet high in sugar may affect sperm quality. The study also asserts the fact that sperm quality is greatly affected by one's diet, and the affects arise rapidly.





According to the researchers of the study, sperm quality can be harmed by several environmental and lifestyle factors, of which obesity and related diseases, such as type 2 diabetes, can also lead to poor sperm quality.





Study lead author Anita Ost from the Linkoping University in Sweden said, "We see that diet influences the motility of the sperm, and we can link the changes to specific molecules in them. Our study has revealed rapid effects that are noticeable after one to two weeks."





Excessive sugar consumption may affect sperm quality.

The researchers carried out the study to investigate whether a high consumption of sugar affects the RNA fragments in human sperm. The researchers observed 15 normal, non-smoking young men, who followed a diet in which they were given healthy foods in the first week and high-sugar diet in the second week.





"The study shows that sperm motility can be changed in a short period, and seems to be closely coupled to diet. This has important clinical implications," said Anita Ost. The results were published in the journal PLOS Biology.





The study looked into the functioning of sperms, which may contribute to new diagnostic methods to measure sperm quality.









