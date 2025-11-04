Matcha, a finely ground powder of green tea processed from shade-grown tea leaves, has become one of the trendiest drinks of recent times. While it has found its place among coffee, tea, and other beverage options, many are now experimenting with it as a fusion ingredient. But imagine matcha in biryani, vada pav, momo, Maggi, samosa, or poha – strange, right? One such reaction video is now going viral on social media, showing a food lover's honest feelings about the fusion of matcha with dosa.





The video begins with a clip from Dosa Shack, a food truck in Austin, Texas, showcasing the making of matcha dosas – the green powder is mixed into the dosa batter, spread on a hot griddle, sprinkled again with matcha on top, filled with spiced potato masala and served traditionally with chutneys.





In the background, we hear the narration, “Here it is, the world's first matcha dosa made with organic matcha. Straight from Japan, because why should lattes have all the fun, right? Oh, delight, totally instagrammable, looks incredible.”

But the matcha recipe soon got a hilarious reaction. A content creator mockingly reshared it, saying, “Hello, police, this green powder is torturing us,” leaving the viewers nodding in agreement.





He continued, “You wanna drink grass, you drink. I don't have a problem. But stop putting matcha on my favourite food item. Keep your grass away from my dosa, biriyani, paani puri, filter coffee, idli, vada pav...I dare you to put matcha on momo, poha, maggi, samosa, protein powder, curd rice,” before making a vomiting gesture.





“And don't even think about touching our sweets. I don't even want to have matcha gulab jamun, jalebi, payasam, or raasmalai. Stop it, stop it, stop it. If you want to mix matcha in all this, tell me personally, I'll book a ticket for you to Japan,” he added.





In the concluding part, the content creator, with folded hands, pleaded, “You can go there and do whatever you want to that grass. But matcha (buddy), please leave my dosa alone.”

The reaction video went viral on social media, with foodies echoing the same emotion.





One user joked, “We should move legally... This is too much.” Another added, “Love matcha, but please not matcha dosa and all! Let masala dosa be as it is!”





Someone mentioned, “Why would someone in their right mind do this? Like why? Please, why?”





“Even Japanese people will also not think to ruin our food by adding their matcha,” read another comment.





Matcha recipes are not always a miss – some are actually delicious. If you would like to try seven easy and tasty matcha recipes, click here.