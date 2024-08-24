Vaani Kapoor is a social butterfly. Agree? Now, she has shared a page from her foodlicious diaries. The actress, who turned 36 on Friday, August 23, celebrated her special day with an exotic vibe. Apart from her beach look for the day, the delicious bun cake grabbed our attention. The sweet delight featured a fluffy bun stuffed with chocolate frosting placed on a plate ornamented with colourful coated chocolates. In the pic, Vaani was seen holding the birthday cake. She also made a victory gesture with her fingers. Her smile stood as clear proof of how happy her heart was. Vaani wrote, “A smile with frosting on it. Thank you all for birthday love. My heart is happy.”

Take a look at Vaani's post here:

Wait, there is more. Vaani Kapoor enjoyed a yummy spread too. She has dropped pictures from the birthday dinner on Instagram Stories. Vaani opted for Asian cuisine for the special day. In the pic, we can spot juicy dumplings.

And then, Vaani Kapoor dived into flat noodles and customised stone bowl meal.

Well, well, just like Vaani Kapoor, if you too want to make your weekend a sweet one, we have some recipes for you.

1. Basque Cheesecake

This recipe is for those who want a burnt caramel flavour in their desserts. Best part? You can prepare it in less than an hour. Here's the recipe:

2. Sugar-Free Nutty Milk Cake

For sweet lovers who aren't able to enjoy their favourite treats due to diabetes, this nutty milk cake will do all the justice. Click here for the recipe.

3. No-Bake Carrot Halwa Cheesecake

The delicious fusion with a touch of desi taste is a must-have. You can top it with finely chopped almonds. Find the recipe here.

4. Baked Gulab Jamun Cheesecake

The goodness of gulab jamun and cheesecake on one plate screams yummy from a mile and a half away. Here's the recipe.

