Manushi Chhillar, no matter how busy she is, knows how to scoop some time out for herself. So what is she up to now? The former Miss World has expressed her love for all things delicious. In between “fake bruise” and “many moods”, Manushi managed to enjoy her favourite food. Any guesses? It's the quintessential Mumbai street snack - bhelpuri. Did we hear yummy, already? Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Manushi said, “Fake bruise, many moods and ending it with my fav food.”

Take a look at Manushi Chhillar's post here:

Did you know Manushi Chhillar had to turn non-vegetarian for her last film, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan? Speaking to Zoom, the actress said, “I have always been a vegetarian, my entire life actually, and one thing I told myself was that I would never be able to eat meat simply because I have never eaten meat in my life before. Then came Bade Miyan Chote Miyan… I was shooting for another film at that time and I got Covid. So, I was so scared because I didn't want to lose weight as I needed to build muscle. My father, who is a doctor, suggested me to switch to meat.”

She added, “I asked him to make me something which won't look like chicken. He used to sit on the table and watch me and forcefully make me finish my food.”

