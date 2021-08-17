Picture this: you are sitting in one of your restaurants and ordered the food you have been waiting to eat. As soon as it comes, you immediately dig into large portions and eat till your stomach's content. And when that happens, our bodies may not be able to digest what we had, leading to indigestion. While we may deal with acidity, bloating, or abdominal pain due to overeating, one can always soothe these symptoms with simple home remedies. Since indigestion is a common problem, over the years, many of us have found solutions to calm down its effects through everyday ingredients and making home remedies.





According to Dr. Vikram Sabharwal from The Guardian Clinics, Delhi he says that “the three main cause of indigestion is due to inappropriate eating, inappropriate time and stress. When we eat at different times or large quantities our bodies cannot tell when to release the gastric juices.” Along with this he also added that “home remedies help to increase the transit time of food and helps our bodies 70%-80% of the time.” So, without waiting any further let us get into simple home remedies that you can follow.

Here Are 5 Home Remedies For Indigestion:

Apple cider vinegar is known to be high in minerals like magnesium, phosphorus, potassium, calcium, and others that may aid digestion. Vinegar is an acidic substance that helps to break down fats and reduce acid reflux. Because of its alkaline-based digestive properties, acetic acid in apple cider vinegar help in giving relief. If you want to indulge in this, then you can take it with water or honey.

2. Dhaniya Seeds

We can easily find this ingredient anywhere in our kitchen, and let us tell you, it not only adds flavour to your food but also can aid you with indigestion. Coriander seeds or dhaniya seeds are known for their antispasmodic and anti-inflammatory properties that can relieve you from indigestion and give your digestive process relief. Take coriander seeds infused with water for about a week to see the difference.

3. Amla

Amla is another classic ingredient that we can easily find in markets. This small greenish berry has many benefits, including having laxative properties that stimulate the digestive process. You can have this as amle ka murabba or take out amla juice by peeling it.

4. Saunf

Saunf contains oil components such as fenchone and estragole, which help to prevent or remove gas from the intestine. These volatile oils also aid in the synthesis of stomach juices, resulting in more efficient digestion. It also possesses antispasmodic qualities, which assist in calming the muscular cells that line the stomach and intestines. Mix one spoonful of saunf with water and boil it to see the results.

5. Ginger

While we use ginger to add more flavour to our dishes, this small ingredient can do wonders for our health. This popular ingredient has been long associated with aiding in indigestion. It contains antioxidants, including gingerols that are known for relieving indigestion and nausea. Mix ginger juice with water and have it every morning.

So the next time you deal with indigestion, try these siple home remedies and let us know which one worked out for you.