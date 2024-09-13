For many students, living in a hostel is an essential part of their educational journey. While hostels offer a sense of community and independence, the one aspect that often falls short is the food. Hostel food is notorious for being unappetising and uninspiring. The typical hostel menu often includes watery daal, tough rotis, and sabzi that has definitely seen better days. However, two resourceful students have come up with a creative solution. In a viral Instagram video, the duo showcased their clever hack: using Maggi noodles as a substitute for sabzi. In the video, they are seen tearing off a piece of roti and pairing it with Maggi noodles. One of them exclaims, "When hostel sabzi isn't good, use Maggi as a sabzi." "Best combo," she adds enthusiastically. The caption reads, "Try it and let us know." Watch the video here:

After watching the video, people started sharing their reactions in the comment section. A user commented, “I tried this an year ago, it definitely tastes good.” Another advised adding “extra chilli and masala” to the Maggi will make it a better sabzi alternative. “Finally found somebody like me,” a comment read. Another user shared, “For years, I always use [this combo] whenever I eat fast food once in while. I always eat with roti. Try samosa with roti. Vada pav with roti. Puff with roti, and many more.”“I have tried it, whenever I'm hungry I used to eat this,” a comment read.

Meanwhile, a user wrote, “Maggi is used as everything except the way its supposed to be used.” Many agreed, saying, “Eat Maggi as Maggi. You will definitely love it.” Earlier, the internet was shocked by a viral video of a woman putting Maggi noodles inside golgappas. Many disapproved, saying it spoils both the dishes. Some even jokingly asked for the person to be "arrested" for ruining the original taste of golgappas. Read the full story here.

What do you think of this unique combination? Would you try it? Let us know in the comments section below.