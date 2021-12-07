Cakes play an important role in wedding celebration. Especially a white wedding just don't seem complete without a wedding cake. Now imagine, if the cake gets destroyed before cutting. Quite a nightmare, isn't it? This is what a bride and groom experienced recently. A video surfaced on the internet that showed hotel staff accidentally dropping off a multi-tier wedding cake, while bringing it to the venue. What grabbed our attention is the shocking reaction of the newly-wed couple! But to everyone's amusement, it turned out to be a prank by the staff. What they dropped was just boxes decorated like cake. And the actual cake was brought to the bride and the groom in the next moment. The video was uploaded on Instagram page she_saidyes. It was an Instagram Reel that also featured the couple cutting the pretty cake later and enjoying with friends and family. "Oh Nooo!! Thank God it was a prank!! Almost had us in tears," the post read. Take a look at the video:











The video was quite amusing and went viral in no time, garnering 2.5 million views, 144k likes and hundreds of comments.





"She is so good soul, she laughed and this is the spirit the wedding was stunning and all perfect," read a comment. "The woman trying to take a deep breath and smiling, I love her reaction," another comment read.





A third person wrote, "As much as that cake probably cost, if it weren't a prank, I would have been eating it off the floor." Another person wrote, "I love how he looked at her, he was worried about her and how she felt!!"





What was your instant reaction to the video? Let us know in the comments below.