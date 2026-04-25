A single cake order in China has exposed a much larger problem in the country's booming food delivery sector. What began as a customer complaint has now turned into a nationwide crackdown. It has revealed thousands of illegal “ghost” food vendors and serious gaps in platform oversight.





It all started with a Beijing resident, identified as Liu, who ordered a birthday cake through an online delivery platform. The cake arrived with an inedible decorative flower, prompting him to report the issue to local authorities, CNNreported.





At first, it seemed like a minor complaint, but regulators traced the order back to a fake bakery chain. The bakery claimed to have nearly 400 outlets, but it had no physical stores and was operating using forged food business licenses.

How Fake Cloud Kitchens Work





As the probe continued, authorities uncovered a complex and troubling system. Many vendors were not preparing food themselves. Instead, they accepted orders and passed them on to third-party producers through intermediary platforms.





These orders were mostly fulfilled by the lowest bidder. While the practice resulted in decreased prices, it also compromised food quality and safety. According to Xinhua News Agency, more than 67,000 such ghost vendors were identified. Together, they had sold over 3.6 million cakes.





Major Food Delivery Platforms Fined Rs 5,000 Crore





The State Administration for Market Regulation found that several major platforms, including PDD Holdings, Alibaba Group, JD.com, Meituan and ByteDance, failed to properly verify vendors or protect consumers.





Authorities imposed a combined fine of 3.6 billion yuan (about Rs 5,000 crore), marking one of the largest penalties under China's food safety laws.





Resistance During Probe





Investigators also reported obstruction during the inquiry. In some cases, employees refused to cooperate or delayed sharing data. There were incidents of staff attempting to hide evidence, including one person swallowing a note that read “stay silent.”





In another case, security personnel allegedly pushed and confronted officials. There was also a reported instance of an executive collapsing during questioning, though no serious medical issue was later found.





A Wider Economic Issue





The case brought to light the risks of intense price competition, often referred to as “involution” in China. Delivery platforms have been cutting prices aggressively to attract users, sometimes at the cost of safety and compliance. Meanwhile, the government has been trying to curb such practices through an anti-involution campaign.