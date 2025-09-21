Food delivery has made life ridiculously easy. Hungry but too tired to cook? A few taps on your phone and your meal is on its way, hot and fresh. Late-night deliveries are even better. Past midnight or 2 am? No problem. From working late, binge-watching, or even being too lazy to cook, food delivery has your back. But convenience is not the only thing that makes late-night deliveries memorable. Sometimes, it is the small human gestures that leave a lasting impression. A Reddit user from Delhi recently shared one such experience that went viral on the platform.





In a post titled "Rare 'sorry' from delivery guy made me feel guilty", the user wrote about a late-night food delivery around 2 am. They had instructed the delivery person, "If the security guard wants to confirm, just call me on my mobile. Don't let him call the landline, my parents will wake up."





Despite this, the landline rang, and the user admitted they were initially annoyed. What happened next left a deep impression. When the delivery person handed over the food, he immediately apologised in Hindi: "Maaf kar dijiye, main aapki phone vaali baat bhool gaya, galati ho gayi" (Please forgive me. I forgot about calling you personally. It was my mistake).





The user wrote, "That hit me hard. Nobody here really says sorry, especially delivery guys who are already working crazy hours. My irritation just disappeared and I felt bad instead."





Check the full post here:

The post soon went viral.





A user commented, "Proof- a sorry CAN make you a bigger person."





Another person wrote, "Exactly, not everyone has the courage to apologise."





Someone advised, "You should've kept the receiver so the line is engaged already."





A comment read, "Both the one who asks for forgiveness and the one who forgives are freed from the burden of wrongdoing. It takes great courage to ask for forgiveness. For our own freedom, we too should forgive."





