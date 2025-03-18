Many food orders often come with hand-written notes nowadays. They tend to be signed by the chefs, kitchen team or even the delivery partners. These notes, allegedly aiming to add a human touch to the process, frequently also solicit good ratings and feedback from customers. Recently, a woman took to Reddit to share one such instance of a "wholesome note" being attached to a meal she ordered online on Holi 2025. She explained why she was charmed by it and decided to rate the food 5 stars. However, many users expressed their suspicions about the authenticity of the note.





The woman wrote, "Today on the day of the Holi festival I was alone in my room. This has never happened. I always played Holi every year with my friends in my hometown but after coming to university I can't play Holi anymore. So as I was hungry I just ordered a Rice bowl from Good Bowl and they sent me a short note with it. It's written on it that Nisha is a chef who is a college student also and working in Good Bowl too. I felt like here I was just wasting my time alone on Holi and there was someone who was still working on a festival day and also studying in college. I felt very happy and proud reading this note. The note also felt quite wholesome and I gave her 5 stars as the food was awesome and this note made my day. So, I just felt like sharing this with you all."

In the attached photo, we get a glimpse at the meal as well as the note. It reads, "Nisha is not just a chef, but also a student studying college, to support his family of 3, but never without a smile! Please give her a 5-star shout-out if you like you food. Love, Kitchen Team." Take a look below:





In the comments, many users were not convinced by the note. Several people chalked it up to being a marketing gimmick. They also made references to a similar strategy deployed by other brands in other places in the past. Read some of the reactions below:





"I am not buying this."





"Capitalism capitalising people's emotions."





"The same text with a different name. Kaveri Amma in Hyderabad."





"She is Kaveri Amma's daughter."





"That note is fake. They should be ashamed of doing this. They just keep changing names."





"I don't know where you live, but I got the same note here in Chennai .... Just a marketing tactic by Rebel foods."





"Lmao check the note, it's a printed and not a written note."





"Write back '5-star reviews doesn't pay Nisha's bills. Raise her salary so that she doesn't give printed notes to customers'."





"Perfect Marketing Strategy... No Nisha ever existed in that cloud kitchen...like ever. This is the oldest trick in marketing."





