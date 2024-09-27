Nothing elevates tea time better than biscuits. Whether it's chocolate, cream-filled, or glucose, we all have our favourites when it comes to this snack. Biscuits made with whole wheat (atta) are generally considered healthier than those made with regular all-purpose flour. To guide us on how these atta biscuits are made, a foodie page on Instagram shared a video from a biscuit factory in Hoshiarpur, Punjab. After watching the making of atta biscuits, the internet is clearly not happy. People are raising concerns about hygiene in the comments section.

The clip begins with a giant container filled with ghee, atta and sugar paste. A machine is used to form the dough. Next, we see the dough placed into a large wok, where a person uses bare hands to take out a chunk and puts it into a machine that cuts the dough into the shape of biscuits. The biscuits are then arranged in trays, which are loaded onto a long stand. This stand, holding multiple trays, is then inserted into a big oven. Once ready, the biscuits are taken out to be packed.

The text attached to the post read, “Aata ka biscuit aaisa banta hai factory mae. [This is how atta biscuits are made in a factory.] Check this out.”

Many people shared their reactions in the comments section.

A person wrote, “Sugar (cross emoji) Poison (tick emoji)”

Another added, “No hygiene, Will never eat.”

Someone described the factory as “so very dirty.”

“Hygiene left the chat. This looks completely unhygienic,” read a comment.

After watching this reel, if you also feel hesitant about buying atta biscuits from the market, worry not – we have got your back. You can easily make these biscuits at home using simple ingredients like atta, sugar, butter and cardamom powder. Click here to read the step-by-step recipe.