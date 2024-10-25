In the age of social media, food vloggers have gained immense popularity. They share their dining experiences with followers and offer reviews on what's worth a taste. However, this trend has occasionally led to friction between vloggers and restaurant owners. A recent video circulating online shows a food vlogger being denied service at a restaurant after the owner spotted him filming, leading to a heated exchange that has since gone viral. In a video posted on X, the vlogger is seen visiting a restaurant and ordering spring rolls. After asking for the price, he hands over the money to the shopkeeper, who replies, "Rs 60." The owner then invites the vlogger to take a seat, but the vlogger declines, choosing to continue filming from his current spot.

Shortly after, the owner returns the vlogger's payment and asks him to leave. The vlogger, clearly taken aback, questions why he is being asked to go. The visibly frustrated owner explains that he noticed the vlogger recording and was concerned that he might critique the food later, potentially harming the restaurant's reputation. "Main tum logo se dur rehta hoon, mera apna restaurant bahut badhiya hai bhai. Mujhko nahi chahiye tumhare jaise vlogger" ("I stay away from people like you. My restaurant is doing great, brother. I don't need vloggers like you"), the owner is heard saying.

Watch the complete video here:

The video generated a lot of attention online, with many users expressing their opinions. A user commented, “Bhai ne spring roll maanga tha, shopkeeper ne uska roll bana diya. (The guy ordered spring rolls, and the shopkeeper made his roll).”

Another wrote, “Full support to the shopkeeper in this. No one is forcing anyone to eat there, but don't hurt someone's business, especially when we are having zero government support in anything.”

Someone else wrote, “Food bloggers have ruined the businesses of many small shopkeepers.”

“The blogger was taught a lesson very well, but what about the blogger? He ended up with an even better clip from it,” a comment read.

What do you think of this viral video? Share your thoughts in the comments section below!