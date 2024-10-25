Another "peak Bengaluru" moment has gone viral on social media recently. A Bengaluru resident took to Reddit to share an interesting discovery. While conversing with his cook, he learned that his cook also has his own cook and a maid. They also discussed salaries and the resident was shocked at how much his cook was willing to pay those he had hired. He summarised the interaction as "Just Bangalore things," and many people in the comments agreed with the same.

The Reddit post reads, "Today, I [27M] asked my cook if he knew of any maid in the area who could clean our flat. He said yes, but mentioned she would charge Rs 3000 for cleaning and washing utensils. I told him our previous maid took Rs 2000 since it's a small 2BHK. He replied that he lives in a 1BHK, and his maid's salary is Rs 2000, while his cook charges Rs 2500 per person. I was shocked, realizing that I was bargaining over just Rs 1000, while he was willingly paying more for a 1BHK. Just Bangalore things."





Other Reddit users had a lot to say about this viral post. Many made jokes and witty remarks related to cooks and cooking. Others theorised about the Bengaluru aspect of this situation. Check out some of the reactions below:





"Peak Bangalore things."





"Cookception."





"That's some cookzpah there."





"Wait until you get to know that your cook is CEO of Cook Services and his cook is fresher under probation period."





"A normal day in Bangalore."





"Time for you to become someone's cook. PROPAGATE THE CHAIN!"





"Pure service based - source staff from somewhere to source it to somewhere where they can source to somewhere else."





"Imagine the cook's cook having a cook as well. Eventually, everybody is cooking in somebody else's house but not in their own."





Before this, an X post about a man with an open laptop standing outside a momo stall went viral The stall seems to be somewhere in Bengaluru, and it has thus sparked reactions about the life of "Bangalore techies". While it is unclear whether the man is working on his laptop or not, he is seen balancing it on one arm (while presumably waiting for his food order). Click here to read the full story.

