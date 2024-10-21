There is something truly magical about Kolkata, especially when it comes to street food. Among the many delectable treats, jhalmuri stands out as a popular snack, with its combination of puffed rice, spices and fresh ingredients. For many who have left the city, the longing for a taste of home can be overwhelming, but one man's unexpected encounter in London reminded him that home is never too far away. While exploring the streets of London, a food vlogger stumbled upon a stall that brought the essence of Kolkata to life. He was drawn to a familiar setup called the Jhalmuri Express, where a British vendor had recreated the classic Kolkata snack. The stall featured an authentic Indian-style trolley, laden with both steel and plastic containers.

In a video posted on Instagram, we see the vendor expertly preparing the jhalmuri. With a skilled hand, he puts some puffed rice (muri) into a steel vessel and adds a generous handful of fresh coriander leaves. He then adds an array of spices, followed by freshly chopped cucumbers and onions. The vendor mixes everything with a long, thin knife and squeezes fresh lemon juice over the mixture.

The final touch was the preparation of a classic serving cone made from old newspapers – just like Indian street food vendors do. For the final step, the vendor added a drizzle of imli chutney to the mix and garnished it with bhujia and masala. Taking a bite, the vlogger described the dish as “Kolkata style, authentic and spicy jhalmuri in London.”

The video soon went viral and people flocked to the comments section.

A user wrote, “Chaaku Tak same hai (even the knife is the same).” Another joked, “Uncle completed 6 months diploma in jhalmuri marking.”

“I wanna know his story,” a comment read. Another joked, “Britishers after colonising India for 200 years,” read a comment.

A user noted, “Omg !!!! Bro even used muggaa (mug) and plastic bottles to keep things. I am 100% sure this tastes the same as local.”

What do you think of this jhalmuri video? Share your views in the comments section.