Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor is famous for his use of difficult-to-pronounce English words. He took to Twitter to share the recipe for an Indian street food that is commonly known as 'bhel puri'. Though Shashi Tharoor said that he received it on WhatsApp, the recipe description was attributed to the author-politician, possibly as an intended pun for his penchant for rarely used English words. For example, the recipe described the bhel used in the savoury snack as the “exotic crispy wild rice from the Western Ghats rainforest”. Mr. Tharoor appeared to like the disguised attempt at having a go at him, saying in a similar vein, “Good for weekend consumption.” The incredible vocabulary attributed to Mr. Tharoor had Twitter in awe. Take a look at his tweet:

The recipe shared by Shashi Tharoor further said the snack comprised the chef's secret micro-greens sourced directly from the Nilgiris, luscious salsa-rosso of Ras Al-Khaimah dates, and exceedingly rare Assamese Bhoot Jolokia chillies (ghost pepper). And then the preparation can be seasoned with a sauce of sweet Kerala beach-sand soil-grown tamarind and Malabar organic raw sugar.





All these wonderful ingredients are then tossed in a bronze bowl with macedoines (usually a mixture of vegetables or fruit cut into small pieces) of Gujarati winter shallots (onion) and Vidarbha heritage potatoes cooked “a la Marwaraise”.





Given this exotic description of – again – the “bhel puri”, many people asked Shashi Tharoor to share the recipe of their favourite dishes with the ‘Tharoorian' touch.

“Good one. Sir, we request you to define other cuisines too like panipuri and chaat,” a user said.

Amazed by the flair, another said she wanted to know the “original writer” of the recipe.

Shashi Tharoor has inspired a whole generation of people who too now aspire to become fluent like him in the English language. A user even praised “the wizard of words”, calling him “Foodosaurus”.

A user said she has no appetite left after reading the recipe.

Recently, the lawmaker from Thiruvananthapuram has used a head-scratcher on Twitter: pogonotrophy, which means the growing or cultivation of a beard. He said he learnt the word from his friend.

What did you think about the exotic and fancy description of Bhelpuri? Tell us in the comments below. If the description by Mr. Tharoor got you salivating and you're planning to make Bhelpuri at home, click here for the recipe.