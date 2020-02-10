Man Uses Ketchup To Mark Out His ‘Territory’ In A New York Subway

If you happen to be a regular metro commuter, then you will surely relate to the feeling of getting a space to sit in a crowded metro, especially while returning home after a tiring day. It feels like winning a battle and having your territory. Do you feel the same? In one of such example, a man in New York marked his territory in the most hilarious form, that too in a subway. He used ketchup to demarcate his personal territory in the train.





This was brought to light by a New York-based journalist, Pervaiz Shallwani. He took to Twitter to post a picture of ketchup spilled on the floor in an MTA subway train, and wrote alongside, "A straphanger in morning train pulled a bottle of ketchup from his bag and squirted a perimeter on the train car floor to keep folks from crowding his seat. Props to the woman seated next to him who is not going to give up her seat."





This tweet not only hogged the attention of the other users of the micro-blogging site, but also the New York City Transit. Within sometime, the official Twitter handle of the New York City Transit commented, "Good morning. Do you have the 4 digit train car number the ketchup is in?" Shallawani promptly replied them with an image of the train car number, to which the NYCT Subway tweeted, "Thanks for letting us know. We'll ask our maintenance team to clean this up ASAP."

The weird ketchup incident also gathered mixed Twitter reactions, some felt the incident to be "funny", while others thought it to be "heinous". "What's with NYC and ketchup? Hot dogs, trains, the list just goes on and on," wrote a user, while another person told, "Should be banned 4 life!!"





