The world of food is not just about eating or cooking anymore. It goes beyond that. People have achieved significant records using food as a medium. Wondering how? Well, some folks eat as quickly as possible, while others grow the heaviest vegetables. And then there are individuals who exhibit their unique talent by balancing the maximum number of utensils on their heads. Sounds intriguing, right? There have been numerous such world records set this month. In case you missed them, check out these remarkable food-related records that made headlines in October 2023:





Also Read: Watch: Woman Cooks "Dishwasher Salmon", Trend Divides Internet

Here Are 7 Food-Related World Records That Captivated Public Interest In October 2023:

1. Spiciest Chilli

Photo Credit: guinnessworldrecords.com



A new kind of chilli called Pepper X has now become the "hottest chilli pepper in the world," taking the title away from the Carolina Reaper, which held that record since 2013. The Guinness World Records (GWR) had described the Carolina Reaper as "hundreds of times hotter than a jalapeno pepper." But Pepper X is even hotter. The spiciness of chillies is measured in Scoville Heat Units (SHU). While the Carolina Reaper has an average rating of 1.64 million SHU, Pepper X has an average rating of a remarkable 2,693,000 SHU. Read the full story here.

2. Speed-Eating Of Spiciest Chilli

Imagine a man consuming 50 of the world's spiciest chillies all at once. A speed eater Mike Jack from Canada did just that by eating 50 Carolina Reapers in 6 minutes and 49.2 seconds. But that's not the end of the story; after finishing those 50 peppers, he went on to eat an additional 85 more. (This was before Pepper X was declared to be the hottest chilli). Click here to read the full story.

3. Heaviest Pumpkin

Photo Credit: weighoff.miramarevents.com

You might have purchased pumpkins weighing 3, 4, or at most 5 kilograms. But this gigantic pumpkin has set a record at a staggering 2,749 pounds, which is nearly 1,247 kilograms! This colossal gourd was cultivated by Travis Gienger, a horticulture teacher from Minnesota. It was showcased at the 50th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, California. Full story here.





Also Read: Watch: Video Of Rajinikanth's Lookalike Who Sells Tea In Kochi Goes Viral

4. Heaviest Onion

A man from Guernsey has earned the title of a Guinness World Record (GWR) holder for growing the heaviest onion. How much did it weigh, you wonder? It weighed 8.97 kilograms. Yes, you read that correctly. This onion is said to be larger than a bowling ball. Read in detail.

5. Largest Charcuterie Board

On October 4, 2023, Boarderie, an online charcuterie delivery company in Florida, USA, presented the largest charcuterie board, measuring 20 feet by 14 feet. Curious about its weight? It came in at a remarkable 769 pounds, which is nearly 350 kilograms. Read the full story.

6. Smashing Coconuts On Head

A man from Karnataka named KV Saidalavi set the world record for smashing a maximum number of coconuts on the head using a nunchaku. He managed to break 68 coconuts within one minute, surpassing his previous record of 42 coconuts. Read the full story by clicking here.

7. Balancing Wine Glasses:

Balancing wine glasses on one's head is indeed an art, and Aristotelis Valaoritis from Cyprus not only mastered this art but also achieved a world record with it. A video showing him expertly balancing 319 wine glasses on his head grabbed many eyeballs online. Click here to know more.





Also Read: Watch: Surat Street Vendor Fries Bhajiya With Bare Hands, Internet Reacts