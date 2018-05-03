6 Indian Food to Reduce Belly Fat

Wedding season is here and everyone wants to reduce weight
Here are six indian superfoods to loose belly fat
These food items have been stated in ayurveda and satvik diet as well
Wedding season is here! And you will all agree with me that there comes a moment when you want to lose stubborn fat around your belly just to wear that favorite sari or lehenga of yours. We keep running from pillar to post to find that one secret food or ingredient that melts our belly fat. We don't believe in miracles but here is the list of superfoods that will actually help you shed those extra kilos.
In order to lose weight, you need your calorie intake to be less than your total daily calories burned. Though losing weight is a big task, few exercises, a healthy lifestyle and a balanced diet can help you achieve this goal.
Several of the foods mentioned here have even found a place in Ayurveda and the Satvik diet due to their low calorific content and thus, weight loss and system cleansing properties.
Here are 6 Indian Superfoods that help reduce belly fat:
1. Ajwain seeds
Ajwain seeds also known as Carom Seeds, which are actually fruit pods, with their pungent taste and unique flavor are a must in everyone’s kitchen. Used as a remedy for a number of respiratory disorders, they are extensively used to relieve the body of indigestion and associated flatulence.
But did you know ajwain seeds are great for effective weight loss too? All you need to do is boil a tablespoon of ajwain seeds in a liter of water and sip on it throughout the day.
According to Dr. Nidhi Sawhney, practitionist at Nutri Advice, “Ajwain helps in digestion and absorption of food. Due to lesser fat storage, it ultimately leads to weight loss.”
In the morning, half an hour before breakfast, chew on a spoonful of carom seeds. This will make your body release enough digestive juices to help you digest your breakfast and also the previous night’s meal better. It will also speed up your metabolism, which will help you burn fat faster and better.
Ajwain seeds help reduce belly fat.
2. Moong dal
This one remedy is my favourite as it’s easy to cook and complements my basmati rice perfectly. Who knew that moong dal is full of vitamin A, B, C and E and many minerals, such as calcium, iron and potassium? Many dieticians advise replacing fatty foods with moong dal as it is a brilliant weight loss food which is rich in proteins and fiber, so one feels fuller after having a bowl.
One-half cup of boiled moong beans provides 106 calories, so you can enjoy a bowl of moong dal for lunch or dinner with phulkas. Along with weight loss, moong dal also benefits one's metabolism, immune system and protects against fatal diseases.
Moong dal helps reduce belly fat.
3. Lauki/Dhoodhi
Lauki or dhoodhi (whatever you like to call it) will surely give you health benefits loaded with minerals. Rich in fiber and having water content of 92%, this magical vegetable can help you deal with insomnia and digestive troubles as well as quench thirst and prevent excessive loss of sodium.
According to Dr. Rupali, Chief Clinical Nutritionist at SmartCooky, “Common foods found in our home have tremendous benefits including lauki which is virtually fat free and helps keep our body hydrated, further aiding in digestion and weight loss.”
Just to name a few benefits, this green vegetable contains vitamin A, C, niacin, folate, calcium, magnesium, phosphorous and potassium. Ideal for the hypertensive, it is anti-bilious and will relax you after a meal.
A bowl of home-cooked lauki contains only 73 calories. Have it for dinner or a glass of lauki juice in the morning on an empty stomach to see results.
As it is low in calories, it promotes weight loss and the vitamins and minerals present in it keep the body nourished and curb hunger pangs.
Lauki helps reduce belly fat.
4. Dalia
Also referred as bulgar wheat or broken wheat, it is one of the most popular Indian breakfast meals. High in protein and low in fat, Dalia provides you nutrients, without piling on the pounds. For those who are looking for a good, fiber-rich substitute for rice, this is all you need.
According to Dr.Anju sood, a nutritionist based in Bangalore, “Dalia is high on fiber, which delays your digestion. Because the output of sugar is not in big quantum, it is not converted into fat".
It is a digestion-boosting food, packed with fiber, manganese and vitamin B, which keeps you full for a long time. Low glycemic index and calories makes this veggie all the more appealing for those trying to lose weight. Dalia can be consumed on a daily basis. Easy to cook in under 15 minutes, it has the potential to be one's best breakfast buddy.
Dalia helps reduce belly fat.
5. Sabja
Basil seeds or sabja is rich in vitamins A, E, K, B and a great source of dietary fiber. Eating these prior to a meal will prevent you from overeating as well as keep constipation at bay. These seeds are rich in anti-bacterial properties and help in healing internal infections.
Having healthy compounds like copper, calcium, iron, and omega 3 fatty acids will help you build a nutritious diet and detox you body naturally.
Soak one tablespoon of sabja in water and see it expand almost 30 times its natural size. However, these magical seeds contain just 21 calories. An excellent diet supplement, these will kill all your hunger woes thus keeping your tummy satisfied and aiding in weight loss.
Sabja helps reduce belly fat.
6. Chaas or buttermilk
Consumed extensively in many parts of the country, buttermilk is a healthy and nutritious drink. Buttermilk is created by beating yogurt and adding some spices. Originally, buttermilk was the leftover liquid after churning butter, which was consumed with addition of salt.
Buttermilk is excellent for the body and has more lactic acid and less fat as compared to regular milk. It’s a very good carminative and digestive drink as explained by Ayurveda. Buttermilk is useful in treating complicated digestive disorders and obesity as well.
This mighty drink is rich in nutrients and vitamins and packed with protein, calcium, potassium and vitamins which helps in washing down fat. 100ml of buttermilk contains only 45 calories and substituting it for snacks and other sugary drinks can be a great idea.
CommentsSince it helps in healthy digestion and also regulates bowel movements, it further promotes weight loss. Buttermilk is very easy to digest and helps absorb nutrients from other foods too, making it one of the best choices for low-fat diets.