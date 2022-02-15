We've all realised the importance of healthy eating and living in the last two years. As the pandemic struck us unexpectedly, we did everything we could to boost our immunity and live a healthy lifestyle. And, despite our best efforts, the process is still ongoing. As we try to understand healthy food combinations and nutrition, we always spend time searching the internet. Sometimes, we even believe that we know everything about food. But that might not be enough. Recently, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) launched a special certificate program in Food And Nutrition with an aim to educate people about various nutrients, a body's food needs, consequences of having the wrong kind of food and even techniques of food processing.





IGNOU launched this certificate programme in Food and Nutrition on Monday (14th February 2022). This new programme is offered through IGNOU's School of Continuing Education. The interested candidates can apply through the official website of IGNOU.





(Also Read: Wait, What? The University Of Florence Is Offering A Master's Degree In Coffee)





The Certificate in Foods and Nutrition is a post-literacy awareness programme for people who have a basic understanding of reading and writing. It aims to familiarise the learner with the role of food in ensuring healthy living for the individual, family, and community by covering topics like food selection and preparation, kitchen gardening, food adulteration, nutrition from infancy to old age, food economics, consumer rights, safety, and education, among others.

(Also Read: Did You Know: This French University Offers Master Degree In 'Drinking Eating And Living')





This programme requires no formal qualifications, but the candidate must be at least 18 years old as of the application deadline. The full course fee is Rs. 1,900, plus a registration fee of Rs. 200. This course will be taught in Hindi and English and will be completed entirely online in six months.





(Also Read: BHU Student Makes It To Guinness Book For World's Largest 'Spice' Painting)





Candidates who are interested in learning about food can find more food-related courses on the official website of IGNOU.