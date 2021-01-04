India Limits Trans Fat Levels In Foods Up To 3% In 2021 And Up To 2% By 2022

Every year, trans fat leads to more than 5,00,000 deaths due to heart disease.

India, in 2018, committed to reduce trans fats levels in foods.

We all are well aware of the menaces of trans-fat. Also called trans-fatty acid, it is a form of unsaturated fat present in foods like oil, fast food, several baked products, sweet dishes, margarine etc. Consumption of foods that have excess amount of trans fat often leads to heart risks, obesity and several other lifestyle diseases. As per the World Health Organisation (WHO), trans fat leads to more than 5,00,000 deaths due to cardiovascular disease, every year. Hence, WHO formulated a 'REPLACE' action package in 2018 as an approach to eliminate this unhealthy fat from global food supplies by 2023. "WHO calls on governments to use the REPLACE action package to eliminate industrially-produced trans-fatty acids from the food supply," read a statement by WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Click here to know more.





In the wake of WHO's initiative, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) recently capped the amount of trans fat in oil and fats (like vanaspati, margarine etc) up to 3 percent for 2021. By 2022, this restriction of trans fat usage will be up to 2 percent. Earlier, the limit of trans fat in edible oils was up to 5 percent. This amendment in FSSAI's food safety regulation can be deemed the first step towards its 2018 commitment of eliminating/reducing levels of trans fats in foods.

Speaking about this recent amendment, International food safety speaker and National Resource Person for FSSAI, Ashwin Bhadri stated, "With FSSAI regulating trans fats to 3 percent now and aiming for 2 percent by 2022 in oils and fats, India has achieved a lifesaving milestone."





"This comes as a relief at the time of a pandemic as cardiovascular diseases associated with the consumption of trans fats are fatal for COVID19 patients. We commend FSSAI for giving out this regulation and setting an example for our fellow SAARC countries," he added.







