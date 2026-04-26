Indian cuisine and culinary talent continue to gain global recognition, with several Indian-origin chefs and restaurants earning nominations at the prestigious James Beard Awards 2026. Often regarded as the “Oscars of the food world,” it is one of the highest honours in the US culinary industry. This year's list reflects the growing influence of Indian flavours across international dining scenes.





Those competing for the National Outstanding Restaurateur award include Srijith Gopinathan and Ayesha Thapar of Cal-India Collective, along with Meherwan Irani and Molly Irani of the Chai Pani Restaurant Group.





Gopinathan and Thapar received their nomination for their leadership of Cal-India Collective, the hospitality group responsible for Ettan, Copra, Eylan, and Little Blue Door, with establishments located in Palo Alto, San Francisco, Menlo Park and Los Altos, California.

The Iranis, on the other hand, were recognised for their Asheville, North Carolina, flagship full-service restaurant Chai Pani and counter-service Botiwalla in Asheville and other locations. Chai Pani Asheville previously won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Restaurant in 2022. The hotspot serves Indian street food and chaat.





Also Read: Chef Vijay Kumar Wins 2025 James Beard Award For The Best Chef In New York State





Another contemporary Indian restaurant, Tamba, was also included on this year's nominee list in the national Best New Restaurant category. Located in Town Square Las Vegas, the diner is known for its traditional Indian cooking with live-fire techniques, coastal dishes and modern presentation.





Also Read: Indian Restaurant 'Chai Pani' Serving Chaat, Vada Pav And More Voted Best In US





Meanwhile, chef Suresh Sundas of Daru made history as the first-ever Nepalese chef to be named a James Beard Award finalist. He earned the honour in the Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic category. A self-taught chef, Suresh never attended any culinary school. He picked up everything he knows about cooking at his family home in southeastern Nepal.





The James Beard Foundation will announce the winners on June 15, 2026, at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.