The prestigious list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024 was announced at an event in Las Vegas recently. Restaurants across different countries and continents were honoured by this much-awaited ranking. Two establishments helmed by Indian chefs received added recognition as per the World's 50 Best rankings. Not only did they make it to the top 50, but they also managed to rise to the first position in their respective regions. Both these Indian restaurants are located outside the country, but they have managed to shine a global spotlight on their roots.





About Chef Gaggan Anand:

Chef Gaggan Anand in Bangkok has been crowned Asia's Best Restaurant for 2024, as per the latest ranking. It holds the 9th position overall. It is led by celebrated Chef Gaggan Anand, whom the World's 50 Best describes as the "Kolkata-born chef and former drummer, who brings a rebellious spirit to fine dining." Furthermore, they called the restaurant an "innovative eatery" that "combines humour and out-of-the-box presentations, offering a sensory adventure that challenges traditional dining norms."







Before opening his own space, Chef Gaggan Anand had worked with the team of renowned El Bulli run by Chef Fernando Adria Acosta. Over the years, Chef Gaggan's projects have won numerous international accolades. His eponymous restaurant has been featured on the World's 50 Best list several times. It currently has 2 Michelin stars.





About Chef Himanshu Saini:

Tresind Studio, Dubai

Tresind Studio in Dubai, ranked 13th, has been named the Best Restaurant in the Middle East for 2024. It made its debut on the list in 2023 and was the second-highest new entry. It was named the Best Restaurant in the Middle East and Africa last year too. Tresind Studio is helmed by Chef Himanshu Saini. In the announcement, World's 50 Best wrote, "In the intimate, 20-seat restaurant, guests are treated to a visual feast as they watch each dish come to life in the open kitchen. Saini's artistry shines with the use of natural elements and precise plating, turning each dish into edible art." Speaking about the win, Chef Himanshu Saini said, "This recognition is a testament to our team's dedication and passion for elevating Indian cuisine. We are honoured to bring this accolade to Dubai and proud to represent Indian culinary arts on the global stage."





Chef Himanshu spent his early years in Delhi and has worked under Chef Manish Mehrotra at Indian Accent. He opened Tresind in 2014 and Tresind Studio in 2018. The latter was awarded a second Michelin star last year.





For the full list of the World's 50 Best Restaurants for 2024, click here.





