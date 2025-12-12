A viral Instagram video has left viewers questioning the accuracy of packaged food labels in India. The clip shows a box of dried kiwis from a brand called Radhe Mart. For the unversed, dried kiwi is a chewy, sweet-tart, preserved version of the fresh fruit that many people enjoy as a snack alongside other dried fruits and berries.





In the video, the front of the pack lists nutritional details such as fibre, carbohydrates, protein, and calories per 100 grams. However, it is the product description on the back that has stunned and amused social media users. As the customer flips the box, the description reads: "About Dried Kiwi: Flightless, nocturnal bird endemic to New Zealand."





The glaring mix-up between kiwi fruit and kiwi bird has raised questions about quality checks and approval processes in India's food packaging sector.





Social Media Reactions

The video quickly went viral, drawing humorous comments as well as criticism.





The official Instagram handle of New Zealand Tourism joined in, commenting, "Who are we calling?" Other reactions included:





"I am having pure veg fish oil omega 3 capsules," a user joked. Another wrote, "No authority checks anything these days! No wonder we're doomed."





A third said, "Imagine someone vegan reading the label after eating." One amusing comment read, "Ooh! Sneaky protein!"





While the type of error on the dried kiwi box makes the incident funny for many viewers, it also highlights the need for stricter supervision of food labels in India.