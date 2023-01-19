The first season of the Women's Indian Premier League (WIPL) is likely to begin this year. It is widely believed that the first season would consist of 22 matches and may take place in March this year. With the announcement, people from across India started lauding the decision. Amul, the dairy brand which is known for its famous topicals, has also joined the bandwagon. They took to Instagram to share a topical, celebrating this milestone in the sport. The signature Amul girl is shown sitting on a chair and wearing cricket pads. Her bat is resting against the chair. We couldn't help but notice the stack of bread and butter placed on top of a chair. The Amul girl's eyes were glued to the IPL trophy. “Indian PremHer League,” read the title of the post continuing with its tradition of puns based on news events.

The witty topical was shared on Instagram with a caption reading, “Amul Topical: Launch of Women's IPL.”

While Amul's products have their own fanbase in Indian households, its poster girl has grown popular ever since its inception in 1950. For decades, she has commented on major events in India and across the world with witty one-liners.

Some time back, Amul had shared a post dedicated to SS Rajamouli's blockbuster period drama 'RRR' and its historic victory at the 80th Golden Globes. The film's song ‘Naatu Naatu' won Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. In its post, Amul played around the title RRR and called it “Really Remarkable Reward.”

Of course, Amul continued its word play with a oneliner, "Amul say haan not naa tu butter.”

The doodle also featured the lead actors of RRR Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and MM Keeravaani, the composer of the infectious Naatu Naatu.