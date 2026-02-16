The Japanese delicacy sushi is as much about presentation as it is about taste. Typically served with soy sauce and wasabi, it is usually eaten with chopsticks. The experience is meant to be careful, balanced and precise. However, one woman's unconventional way of eating sushi has taken the internet by storm. She smashes the sushi on a plate and eats it with her hands. Content creator Sonu shared her 'POV' of eating sushi for the first time on Instagram. In the video, she picks up a piece with her hands and places it on her plate. Defying expectations, she then begins smashing the sushi with her fingers, causing the fillings to spill out.





But she does not stop there. Instead of dipping the sushi into soy sauce, she pours the liquid directly over the mashed mixture. She then adds a pinch of wasabi and mixes it thoroughly. Finally, she eats it with her hands in a familiar Indian style. The side note read, "No offense to Japanese culture, I love sushi."





The visuals alone were enough to make people pause mid-scroll. Food lovers quickly chimed in, sharing their opinions on the right way to eat sushi.





One user wrote, "That's right, diva, in Brazil we do it worse. Do you believe there's Sushi de doce de leite here?" Sushi de doce de leite is a popular Brazilian dessert-style sushi that typically features rice and caramelised milk wrapped in fried spring rolls.





Another commented, "I am not excited about anything other than the amount of wasabi she put in her sushi."





Someone else added, "I am Japanese. Sushi is originally a food that is eaten with the hands, so there is no problem with eating it with your hands. You do not need to use chopsticks, but please do not crush it."





A viewer simply said, "I am in shock."





"Do not crush the sushi, try eating it just like that with a little bit of soy sauce. After that, if you want to change the flavour, eat it with wasabi and soy sauce," read another comment.





One person joked, "The Japanese are quietly crying in the corner."





How do you like to eat your sushi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.