The holy month of Ramadan is coming to an end, and Muslims around the world are eagerly waiting for the festival of Eid. Eid is one of the most important occasions for Muslims, and homes are filled with the aroma of special festive dishes. Eid al-Fitr is often called Meethi Eid because sweet treats like Sheer Khurma are traditionally prepared on this day.





On the morning of Eid, Muslims offer special Eid prayers and give Zakat al-Fitr to those in need so that everyone can take part in the celebration. After the prayers, people greet one another warmly, hug friends and relatives, and exchange "Eid Mubarak" wishes, spreading joy and togetherness.





When Will Eid Be Celebrated?

The date of Eid depends on the sighting of the moon, so it is confirmed only after the Shawwal crescent is seen. Ramadan lasts 29 or 30 days, and the Shawwal moon is sighted on the last evening of the fasting month.





If the moon is sighted on 19 March, Eid will be celebrated on 20 March. If the moon is not visible, the festival will be observed on 21 March instead. The final date will be confirmed after the moon sighting, although there is a strong chance that many places will celebrate Eid on 20 March.

Eid Feast: A Celebration of Flavours

No Eid celebration is complete without a grand festive feast. Sheer Khurma is the most loved traditional dessert prepared on this day, but many other classic dishes are also enjoyed with family and friends. Here are some popular recipes that make the Eid table truly special.





5 Classic Recipes For The Eid Feast

Sheer Khurma

A rich dessert made by simmering milk with roasted vermicelli, dates, sugar, and dry fruits such as almonds, pistachios, and cashews, flavoured with cardamom. Click here for recipe

Chicken Biryani

A fragrant rice dish made with marinated chicken, basmati rice, aromatic spices, saffron, and crispy fried onions, all layered and slow-cooked for deep flavour. Click here for recipe

Galouti Kebab

Soft, melt-in-the-mouth kebabs made with finely minced meat, blended with spices and herbs, and shallow-fried until tender and aromatic. Click here for recipe

Seekh Kebab





Spiced minced meat mixed with herbs and seasonings, shaped onto skewers, and grilled until smoky and juicy. Click here for recipe

Shahi Tukda

A royal Mughlai dessert where fried bread slices are soaked in saffron-flavoured sugar syrup and topped with rich rabri and dry fruits. Click here for recipe

Eid Mubarak to everyone!