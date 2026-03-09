Sauces play an important role in enhancing the flavour of meals, adding richness, spice and variety to everyday dishes. From pasta and stir-fries to snacks and marinades, they can instantly elevate even the simplest recipes. However, carrying sauces while travelling or storing them for long periods can sometimes be inconvenient. Now, a video circulating online has caught the attention of foodies that shows a clever method to dehydrate sauces, making them easier to store, pack and use later for meal prep or while travelling.





Also Read: Not Vada Pav Or Pav Bhaji, This Is Priyanka Chopra's Pick For First-Time Mumbai Travellers





The clip shows a couple turning a bunch of sauces like tomato, pasta, apple and barbecue into leather sheets. While they can be enjoyed on their own as snacks, you can also mix them with hot water or just put it into a heating pot to rehydrate. The side note read, "Dehydrate sauces until they're leathery, not sticky, at 135°F (57°C). They're perfect to use in rice and pasta dishes for the trail."

Watch the full video below:

Here's how you can dehydrate any sauce:





1. Just dump the sauce onto a tray and spread it into a thin, even layer.





2. Put it in the dehydrator overnight and they are ready. You can easily store the rolled sheets in a mason jar for long-term use or transfer it into ziploc bags when travelling.





The smart hack went viral online with viewers sharing their thoughts in the comment section.





One user wrote, "The binder of sauce leather is fantastic."





Someone else commented, "That's pretty cool tbh."





"I think my algorithm is confused. But this seems cool for an outdoorsy person," read a comment.





An individual shared, "I would 100% forget which sauce is which and Have made a delicious apple sauce fettucine dish. hahaha."





A foodie suggested, "People too broke to afford such an expensive dehydrator like these people you can spread it very thin and place in an oven for a very long time at an extremely low temp."





"I'm preparing for the war so this is good to know," read a comment.





Also Read: Viral Video: Customer Flags Zepto Cafe Over Alleged "Plastic-Like" Egg Dish





What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments below!