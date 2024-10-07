Vindaloo is a popular Goan-style curry, loved for its rich and robust flavours. It features succulent pieces of pork marinated with a blend of spices such as red chilli, garlic, and ginger. The addition of vinegar gives it a tangy kick of flavour. When paired with rice, it makes for a stellar combination. While it's a staple in Goan households, the curry now has fans across different parts of the country. You'll easily find it available in restaurants throughout India. Recently, it received global recognition when it was featured among the 50 Best Pork Dishes in the World. The list was released by the popular food and travel guide, Taste Atlas. According to the list, our beloved vindaloo secured the 13th position with a rating of 4.4. What a proud moment! The list was shared on the guide's official Instagram page. Take a look:

Food professionals from around the world curated the ratings for the best pork dishes. They evaluated dishes from different countries, rating them out of 5 to compile the list. "These are the best pork dishes in the world," the caption of the post read. Shared on October 6, 2024, the post has already garnered over 7.4k likes and hundreds of comments. The top-rated pork dish was Lechona from Colombia, followed by Carnitas from Mexico in second place. Pernil from Puerto Rico ranked third, while Gringas from Mexico secured fourth place. The fifth spot went to Tacos Al Pastor, also from Mexico.

If all this talk about pork dishes has got you drooling, we have just what you need. Here's a list of pork curries from around the world. Also, don't forget to try making the mouth-watering vindaloo and recreate the popular Goan delicacy in the comfort of your kitchen. It's a must-try for all you pork lovers out there. Click here for the complete recipe.

This isn't the only list Taste Atlas has come up with. Recently, they also shared a list of the best dishes and cooking techniques in the world, which included Butter Garlic Naan, Murgh Makhani, Tikka, and Tandoori Cooking. In this list, Butter Garlic Naan ranked 7th, Murgh Makhani 43rd, Tikka 47th, and Tandoori Cooking came in 48th.