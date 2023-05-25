Bollywood diva Malaika Arora never ceases to amaze her fans with her love for food. In her recent Instagram Stories upload, she shared her latest gastronomic adventure with a picture of a yummy plate covered with South Indian treats. Her plate was filled with an assortment of delectable treats including crispy vada, golden dosa, fluffy appes, flaky parottas and kurma. Alongside these culinary delights, we spotted what looked to be a bowl of fresh aamras. The food was served on a banana leaf, a common practice in South India. The actress also shared that she had an “amazing shoot” and we bet the food had to play a major role in it.

Malaika Arora seems to love South Indian cuisine, and so do we. Here are the recipes for our 5 favourite South Indian dishes:

1. Appe:

Combine dosa or idli batter with onions, carrots, coriander leaves, ginger, cumin seeds, and salt. Cook the batter in an appe pan, flipping them once the edges are crispy. Serve hot with chutney of choice. For the recipe, click here.

2. Rava Medu Vada:

Cook rava in a mixture of water, oil, and salt. Once cooked, transfer it to a bowl and add spices, herbs, and lemon juice. Shape the mixture into flattened balls with a hole in the centre. Deep fry until golden brown and serve hot with ketchup, coconut chutney, or sambar for a delicious treat. Click here for the recipe.

3. Masala Dosa:

Soak rice and dal separately, then grind them into smooth batters. Mix the batters, add salt, and ferment overnight. Adjust consistency with water if needed. Spread thin batter on a hot tawa, add oil, flip when edges brown, and fill the centre with the desired filling. Serve with sambhar and chutney for a delightful meal. For the full recipe, click here.

4. Uttapam:

Soak rice, dal, and fenugreek seeds, then grind and ferment the batter. Spread the batter on a hot tawa, sprinkle with a mixture of onions, tomatoes, coriander leaves, and green chillies, and serve hot. Enjoy this delicious and healthy breakfast or snack option. Click here for the recipe.

5. Oats Idli:

Dry roast oats and grind them to a powder. Prepare a fried mixture with mustard seeds, dals, vegetables, and spices. Mix the fried mixture with oats powder, curd, and fruit salt to make a medium-thick batter. Steam the batter in greased idli moulds for 15 minutes. Serve the tasty and healthy Oats Idli with coconut chutney for a delightful meal. Recipe here.





Try these recipes today, and let us know your favourite.

