'Mister Singh's India - The Home of Curry' is a well-established Indian restaurant in Glasgow, running since 1994. The restaurant recently hosted members of the Indian contingent following their successful campaign at the Commonwealth Games. A controversy erupted after Assam boxer Lovlina Borgohain noticed that India's Northeast was missing from a map printed on the napkins and displayed outside the restaurant. The owners acknowledged the mistake and promised to rectify it.





Previously, the restaurant has hosted several touring sports teams and dignitaries over the years. While the incident generated considerable discussion online, it also drew fresh attention to a restaurant that has long promoted its Indian roots in Scotland.

A Glasgow Restaurant With Punjabi Roots

Founded in 1994, Mister Singh's India traces its origins to Sardar Jit Singh, affectionately known as Papa Singh. According to the restaurant, his vision was simple: bring the warmth, generosity and flavours of Punjab to Glasgow.

More than three decades later, the restaurant says four generations of the Singh family continue to uphold that legacy. Family recipes, traditional cooking techniques and Punjabi hospitality remain central to its identity, helping it build a loyal following among locals and visitors alike.





Over the years, the restaurant has grown from a family-run eatery into one of Glasgow's best-known Indian restaurants, regularly welcoming guests from across the UK and beyond.

Where Indian And Scottish Flavours Meet

One of the distinctive features of Mister Singh's India is its willingness to combine local Scottish ingredients with Indian cooking traditions.

The Iconic Haggis Pakora

Perhaps its most famous creation is the Haggis Pakora, a dish that reimagines Scotland's national speciality through an Indian lens. The restaurant describes it as one of its signature offerings, and it has become something of a talking point among visitors seeking a uniquely Glaswegian take on Indian food.

Photo Credit: mistersinghsindia

Dishes On The Menu

The menu reflects a mix of familiar curry-house favourites and regional specialities. Starters include vegetable pakora, chicken pakora, spicy fried chicken wings, vegetable samosas and tandoori chicken chaat. Diners can also choose from poori and bhatura dishes, with fillings including chicken, minced lamb, garlic mushrooms, prawns, and even haggis.





The restaurant's menu also showcases a range of tandoori dishes, including chicken tikka, lamb tikka and salmon tandoori, all prepared using traditional marination and cooking techniques associated with North Indian cuisine.





Classic biryanis are also among the offerings, featuring savoury rice dishes paired with a choice of chicken or lamb.

Photo Credit: mistersinghsindia

More Than Just A Restaurant

Over the years, the restaurant has expanded into retail products designed to bring its family recipes into customers' homes.





The restaurant's three-decade journey remains an important part of its identity - a story of migration, family heritage and the evolution of Indian food in Scotland, where traditional Punjabi recipes share menu space with creations such as Haggis Pakora.